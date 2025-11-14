Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Targets North Korean IT Job Fraud, $15M Crypto Heist

By Joyce Hanson ( November 14, 2025, 10:33 PM EST) -- Four United States nationals and one Ukrainian have pled guilty in federal court to scheming with North Korea to help its citizens illegally secure remote information technology jobs with U.S. companies, the Department of Justice said Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies