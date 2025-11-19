Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

La. Gets Access To BEAD Funds, 17 Other State Plans Get OK

By Nadia Dreid ( November 19, 2025, 7:03 PM EST) -- Louisiana has become the first state to gain access to Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program funds, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which said it has also given the green light to 17 other states and territories' final plans....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies