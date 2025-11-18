Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS Unlikely To Exit Suit Over Protected Status Terminations

By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 18, 2025, 10:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday tentatively denied the government's request to dismiss a class action challenging Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's termination of temporary protection status for immigrants from three countries, expressing disbelief at the government's assertion during the hearing that Noem's discretion is "unfettered" and "unreviewable."...

powered by Lex Machina®