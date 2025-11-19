Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Dems File Bill To Expand Tribal Internet Service

By Christopher Cole ( November 19, 2025, 3:53 PM EST) -- Two California Democrats have introduced legislation aiming to explicitly include tribal lands under the Communications Act to make sure they can gain access to federal support for broadband connectivity in rural areas....

