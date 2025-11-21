Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Garmin Systems Triggered 2022 Wash. Plane Crash, Suit Says

By Rachel Riley ( November 21, 2025, 11:18 PM EST) -- The families of four people who died when a 2022 Cessna test flight crashed in Washington are blaming Garmin, alleging in a lawsuit the GPS giant designed faulty aircraft systems that wrestled control from the pilot and led to the plane's right wing falling off midair....

