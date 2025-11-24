Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Law Firm Sued Over $7.5M Truck Crash Judgment

By Aaron Keller ( November 24, 2025, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Connecticut food distributor is suing Harlow Adams & Friedman PC in state court over a $7.5 million judgment from a personal injury lawsuit, saying the law firm miscalculated the suit's value, didn't keep its client informed and missed deadlines at the trial and the appellate levels....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies