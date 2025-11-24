Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Comcast To Pay $1.5M Over Hack Of Debt Collector, FCC Says

By Gina Kim ( November 24, 2025, 6:20 PM EST) -- Comcast will pay $1.5 million and change its vendor oversight practices to resolve the Federal Communications Commission's investigation related to a 2024 data breach of a now-defunct debt collection company, which leaked the information of over 230,000 current and former Comcast customers, the agency announced on Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies