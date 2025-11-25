Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Woman Says Business Group CEO Assaulted Her

By Mike Curley ( November 25, 2025, 6:24 PM EST) -- The founder of a Texas business advocacy group is suing the state's largest business association and its CEO, saying he maneuvered his way to head her group and used his leverage to try to coerce her into a sexual relationship, then assaulted her....

