OpenAI Says ChatGPT Can't Be Blamed For Teen's Suicide

By Y. Peter Kang ( November 26, 2025, 5:02 PM EST) -- OpenAI hit back at allegations that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot aided and abetted a California teen's suicide, saying the boy's misuse of the platform caused his actions, according to documents filed in San Francisco County Superior Court....

