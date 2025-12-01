Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Skaggs' Family Entitled To $114M If Angels Liable, Expert Says

By Gina Kim ( December 1, 2025, 9:59 PM EST) -- An economist testifying as an expert for the plaintiffs in a California state trial over the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs said Monday that the jury could award his surviving family members over $114 million in economic damages, based on Skaggs' future career earnings, if they find the Angels liable. ...

