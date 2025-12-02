Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NTIA Chief Says Broadband Program Reforms Save $21B

By Christopher Cole ( December 2, 2025, 5:11 PM EST) -- The federal government has shaved $21 billion off the cost of a broadband deployment program through recent reforms and will unveil policies soon on how those savings will be used, the head of the agency leading the effort said Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies