Boeing Faces New Passenger Suits Over 737 Blowout

By Rachel Riley ( December 2, 2025, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. has been hit with a pair of fresh lawsuits in Washington state court by two California couples who say they were traumatized when a panel blew off a 737 Max jet during a January 2024 Alaska Airlines flight over the West Coast, which triggered an "explosive and violent decompression of the aircraft cabin."...

