Improper Trial Evidence Axes Defense Win In Car Crash Case

By Y. Peter Kang ( December 4, 2025, 8:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Thursday reversed a defense win in an auto collision trial and ordered a retrial, saying the lower court improperly allowed defense counsel to use hearsay evidence to undermine the credibility of the plaintiff and her expert witness....

