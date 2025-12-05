Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass Tort Firms Targeted Over Benicar MDL Fees In NJ Suits

By Jake Maher ( December 5, 2025, 2:40 PM EST) -- Robins Kaplan LLP and Pendley Baudin & Coffin were hit with proposed class actions in New Jersey state court from former clients in multidistrict litigation over the blood pressure medication Benicar alleging that the firms overcharged on their fees....

