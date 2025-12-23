Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feature

Top New Jersey Cases Of 2025

By George Woolston ( December 23, 2025, 4:27 PM EST) -- New Jersey courts saw some history-making litigation come to a close over the course of 2025, including the largest environmental settlement ever achieved by a single state and the first clergy abuse trial verdict since the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse claims was extended. Another notable development was the state's federal bench exercising a rarely used authority to reject President Donald Trump's pick for interim U.S. attorney....

