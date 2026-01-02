Energy And Environmental Cases To Watch In 2026

By Keith Goldberg and Juan-Carlos Rodriguez ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- This year promises to be a big one for energy and environmental cases, with the U.S. Supreme Court poised to decide whether the president can fire certain agency officials and whether Enbridge Energy flubbed an important filing deadline. Other courts are also set to consider notable issues such as the federal government's authority to rescind grant funding and California's power to regulate vehicle emissions....