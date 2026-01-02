Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy And Environmental Cases To Watch In 2026

By Keith Goldberg and Juan-Carlos Rodriguez ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- This year promises to be a big one for energy and environmental cases, with the U.S. Supreme Court poised to decide whether the president can fire certain agency officials and whether Enbridge Energy flubbed an important filing deadline. Other courts are also set to consider notable issues such as the federal government's authority to rescind grant funding and California's power to regulate vehicle emissions....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies