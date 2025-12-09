Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brookfield, Qatar Launch $20B AI Infrastructure Partnership

By Al Barbarino ( December 9, 2025, 7:24 PM EST) -- Brookfield announced Tuesday that it is joining forces with a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority on a $20 billion joint venture to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in Qatar and select international markets, marking Brookfield's first such investment in the Middle East....

