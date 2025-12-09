Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTX Customers Seek Final OK For $10M Deal With Silvergate

By Sydney Price ( December 9, 2025, 6:33 PM EST) -- Customers of failed crypto exchange FTX asked a California federal judge to give final approval to a $10 million settlement resolving claims that Silvergate Bank and its parent company enabled the multibillion-dollar FTX fraud, saying the deal represents the best, and likely only, meaningful recovery available from the now-bankrupt lender....

