Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

2025 Noncompete Developments That Led To Inflection Point

By Max Perlman and Avi Saiger ( December 15, 2025, 3:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. noncompete landscape is in flux. With approximately 90 bills introduced across 37 states, and roughly a dozen new laws coming online in 2025, employers now face a complex web of state-specific rules and declining traditional protections.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies