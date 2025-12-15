Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Property Investor Says Florida Real Estate Broker Stole $121M

By David Minsky ( December 15, 2025, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Florida rental properly investor accused a real estate broker in state court of misappropriating more than $121 million intended as investment distributions, saying she used her position as manager of several companies to divert the funds to her own accounts. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies