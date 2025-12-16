Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Learning From 2025 FCA Trends Targeting PE In Healthcare

By Lisa Re ( December 16, 2025, 6:54 PM EST) -- The ethos of healthcare fraud enforcement is holding accountable the person or entity responsible for the fraud. When I was the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' representative for False Claims Act cases, the questions I routinely asked were: Why did the fraud occur? Who orchestrated the conduct? How do we know this will not happen again?...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies