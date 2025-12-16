Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas AG Says Sony, Other TV-Makers 'Watching You Back'

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 15, 2025, 10:12 PM EST) -- The Texas attorney general Monday sued five television manufacturers, including Sony, Samsung and LG, claiming in new lawsuits filed in Texas state court that the companies "are watching you back" and unlawfully harvesting and selling viewers' data....

