Nokia Chosen As Spectrum Access Manager For CBRS

By Nadia Dreid ( December 16, 2025, 6:06 PM EST) -- Nokia is the newest spectrum access manager for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service, the slice of spectrum that stretches from 3.55 to 3.7 gigahertz and is used for both private and government purposes, according to the Federal Communications Commission....

