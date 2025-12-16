Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Tosses Manslaughter Charge Over Jury Instructions

By Parker Quinlan ( December 16, 2025, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday threw out a manslaughter case against a Republican former member of the Oklahoma Legislature whose motorcycle crash resulted in his girlfriend's death, finding that because a judge refused to elaborate on legal terms at issue in the case, a jury was not properly instructed on the law....

