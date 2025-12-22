Judges Carry Onus To Screen Expert Opinions Before Juries

By Lee Mickus ( December 22, 2025, 5:47 PM EST) -- The claim from officials in President Donald Trump's administration that using acetaminophen during pregnancy might be linked to an increased risk of autism — which is widely disputed by the medical and public health community — has renewed attention on the multidistrict litigation that hinges on this very claim, and underscores judges' critical role in protecting juries from the task of filtering unreliable claims from science-based facts....