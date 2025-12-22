Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Opinion

Judges Carry Onus To Screen Expert Opinions Before Juries

By Lee Mickus ( December 22, 2025, 5:47 PM EST) -- The claim from officials in President Donald Trump's administration that using acetaminophen during pregnancy might be linked to an increased risk of autism — which is widely disputed by the medical and public health community — has renewed attention on the multidistrict litigation that hinges on this very claim, and underscores judges' critical role in protecting juries from the task of filtering unreliable claims from science-based facts....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®