Meta Blamed For Teens' Instagram 'Sextortion' Suicides

By Lauren Berg ( December 17, 2025, 8:08 PM EST) -- The parents of a 16-year-old boy from Scotland and a 13-year-old boy from Pennsylvania blame Meta and Instagram for their children dying by suicide after being "sextorted" through the photo sharing platform, alleging in a lawsuit Wednesday that the social media companies know the app connects predators to children....

