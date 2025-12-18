Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hisense Blocked From Collecting Texan TV Viewers' Data

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 18, 2025, 10:56 PM EST) -- A Texas state court temporarily blocked Chinese television maker Hisense from collecting viewers' personal data as the Lone Star State's attorney general sues the manufacturer and four other companies for allegedly "spying" on what consumers are watching, the attorney general has announced....

