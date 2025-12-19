Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Hit With $66M Verdict In Minnesota Mom's Asbestos Case

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 19, 2025, 11:06 PM EST) -- A Minnesota jury Friday awarded a mother of three $65.5 million following a 13-day trial in her lawsuit that claimed Johnson & Johnson's talc products exposed her to asbestos and contributed to cancer in her abdominal lining, the mother's attorneys announced....

