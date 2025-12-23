Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Billionaire's Estate To Pay $750M To End Tax Fraud Case

By Craig Clough ( December 23, 2025, 8:21 PM EST) -- The estate of late billionaire Robert Brockman, who died while awaiting a trial in the largest criminal tax fraud case against an individual in U.S. history, agreed Tuesday to pay roughly $750 million in back taxes and penalties, according to a filing in U.S. Tax Court. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies