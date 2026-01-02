Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ind. Judge's Chat With Tesla Crash Jurors Undoes $60M Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( January 2, 2026, 5:15 PM EST) -- An Indiana state appellate panel has vacated a $60.7 million jury verdict against Tesla in a suit accusing its employee of negligently hitting a motorcyclist and causing a catastrophic brain injury, saying the trial court judge had an improper private conversation with the deadlocked jury regarding a potential mistrial....

