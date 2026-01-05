Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Woman Convicted Of Murder Keeps $2.8M Bus Injury Award

By Lauraann Wood ( January 5, 2026, 5:08 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has upheld a jury's $2.8 million award for a pedestrian woman who was struck by a Chicago Transit Authority bus and later convicted of murder, but said the "troubling result here" should not be considered an endorsement of her criminal conduct....

