Aetna Drug Price-Fixing Suit Against Pharma Cos. Paused

By Aaron Keller ( January 5, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- A judge has paused Aetna Inc.'s Connecticut Superior Court lawsuit accusing nearly two dozen pharmaceutical companies of fixing the prices of generic drugs, refusing drugmakers' bids to dismiss the case but agreeing to put it on hold pending the outcomes of similar cases in other jurisdictions....

