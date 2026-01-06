Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Live Nation Says It's Not On Hook For EDM Festival Deaths

By Rachel Riley ( January 5, 2026, 6:11 PM EST) -- Live Nation wants a pretrial win in a lawsuit brought by the families of two people killed at the Beyond Wonderland music festival in Washington in 2023, contending the company cannot be liable for the "random, unprovoked mass shooting" by a concertgoer who became psychotic while high on hallucinogenic mushrooms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies