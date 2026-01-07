Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Won't Extend Time To Comment On Wireless Reg Redo

By Nadia Dreid ( January 7, 2026, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission dashed the hopes of nearly two dozen cities on Wednesday, including the District of Columbia, when it refused to grant them more time to respond to the agency's plans to change rules surrounding wireless site deployment....

