Calif. Agency Secures Halt On Data Broker's Info Resales

By Allison Grande ( January 8, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- A marketing firm that compiles and redistributes lists of people with serious health conditions has agreed to pay a $45,000 fine and stop selling California residents' personal information in order to settle the California Privacy Protection Agency's latest enforcement strike against a data broker for failing to register, the agency announced Thursday. ...

