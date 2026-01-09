Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Doximity Exec Cops To $2.5M Insider Trading Scheme

By Sydney Price ( January 9, 2026, 7:48 PM EST) -- The former chief revenue officer of publicly traded medical professional networking platform Doximity pled guilty Friday in New York federal court to securities fraud in connection to allegations that he illegally profited more than $2.5 million by trading on private information about the company's finances and layoff plans....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®