Apple Hit With False Ad Suit Over Digital Content Sales

By Gina Kim ( January 12, 2026, 4:59 PM EST) -- Apple customers have sued the company in California state court, alleging it deceptively "sells" popular Apple TV programs and films without informing them that the limited digital license to any of the content could be terminated at any time. ...

