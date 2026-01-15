Considerations In Building Guardrails For AI Use In Arbitration

By John Laird and Ashley Riveira ( January 15, 2026, 5:43 PM EST) -- The application and use of generative artificial intelligence is poised to become routine in arbitration, speeding document review, supporting legal research and even assisting with drafting. But as the boundaries of acceptable use are negotiated in real time, one theme is already clear: Arbitrators must actively manage and disclose their use of AI to protect the integrity and enforceability of their awards....