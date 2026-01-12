Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

How New Judges Can Smartly Manage Patent Cases

By Dani Kass ( January 12, 2026, 10:13 PM EST) -- The hefty damages at risk in patent litigation have led companies to invest significant resources into these fights, which judges tell Law360 means they're facing more work than usual at every step of the case....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®