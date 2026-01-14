Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. AG Probes 'Avalanche' Of Grok-Created Sexual Deepfakes

By Lauren Berg ( January 14, 2026, 7:10 PM EST) -- California is looking into the "avalanche" of nonconsensual sexually explicit materials, including "deepfake" images used to harass women online, that are reportedly being produced by Grok, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI Inc., the state's attorney general announced Wednesday....

