Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Privacy Ruling Shows How CIPA Conflicts With Modern Tech

By David Wheeler ( January 30, 2026, 1:43 PM EST) -- On Oct. 17, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California held in Doe v. Eating Recovery Center LLC that while URLs and related metadata constitute the contents of a communication, third‑party vendors, such as Meta, do not read or attempt to read those contents while the communication is in transit.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies