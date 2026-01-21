Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm Seeks To Toss Suit Alleging Hurricane Claim Fee Scheme

By Hope Patti ( January 21, 2026, 8:10 PM EST) -- A law firm urged a Louisiana federal court Wednesday to toss a proposed class action over an alleged scheme to collect exorbitant fees on hurricane-related property insurance claims, saying the complaint fails to plead a certifiable class and involves a "smorgasbord" of individualized legal malpractice claims....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies