Expedia Tries To Shed Helms-Burton Suit Over Cuban Island

By Carolina Bolado ( January 22, 2026, 7:54 PM EST) -- Expedia urged a Florida magistrate judge on Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the online travel company of trafficking in an island confiscated by the Cuban government, arguing that a simple assertion of ownership of a claim to the property is not enough to put Expedia on notice of potential violations....

