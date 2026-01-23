Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Med Mal Win Nixed Since Atty Juror Not Struck For Cause

By Jake Maher ( January 23, 2026, 4:31 PM EST) -- The Georgia state appeals court has reversed a medical malpractice trial win for an OB/GYN, finding the trial court was wrong in not dismissing a potential juror who worked as an attorney for the doctor's medical insurer for cause, a ruling that led the former patient to use a peremptory strike to remove the lawyer from the panel....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies