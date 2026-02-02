Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Defense Strategy Takeaways From Recent TCPA Class Actions

By Tomio Narita and Michelle Catapang ( February 2, 2026, 4:32 PM EST) -- Class actions filed under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, including cases challenging promotional text messages and phone calls, as well as the use of artificial or prerecorded voices, have continued to flood the courts....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies