Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Al Habtoor Group Escalates $1.7B Dispute With Lebanon

By Caroline Simson ( January 26, 2026, 6:42 PM EST) -- Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group said Monday that it will step up an investment treaty dispute against Lebanon over an alleged $1.7 billion in losses to its investments in hotels, real estate and other sectors in the country, saying it has "no other alternative."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies