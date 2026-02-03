Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Can OCC State Banking Law Preemption Survive The Courts?

By Sam Taxy, Max Bonici and Brian Hurh ( February 3, 2026, 3:18 PM EST) -- Twin Dec. 23 proposals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency seek to foreclose pending consumer litigation against national banks related to residential mortgage lending. Aggressive preemption could be used as a tool in the current administration's antiregulatory arsenal....

