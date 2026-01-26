Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jocko Fuel Sued In NY Over Cadmium In Protein Shakes

By Gina Kim ( January 26, 2026, 9:37 PM EST) -- Jocko Fuel misleads consumers into thinking its chocolate protein shakes are made with "just premium protein and functional ingredients" that are tested for safety, despite the fact that the shakes are at risk of containing unsafe levels of cadmium, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in New York federal court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies