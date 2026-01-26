Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Antitrust Chair Flags Concerns In Netflix-Warner Deal

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 26, 2026, 9:39 PM EST) -- Netflix's proposed $82.7 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and HBO streaming businesses risks being a "killer non-acquisition," Sen. Mike Lee has reportedly told the media giants' chief executives, expressing concern that a likely lengthy merger review could leave Warner Bros. in a weakened state....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies