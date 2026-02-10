Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What's At Stake In Possible Circuit Split On Medicaid Rule

By Liz Goodman, Karuna Seshasai and Rebecca Pitt ( February 10, 2026, 6:24 PM EST) -- On Dec. 5, 2025, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issued a ruling in Florida Agency for Health Care Administration v. Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regarding "a question about how states may — and may not — foot their share of the Medicaid bill" as it relates to Florida's Directed Payment Program.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies